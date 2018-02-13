DOCOMO Digital appoints Soni as CCO to scale payments platform business
Global alternative payments provider, DOCOMO Digital, has announced the appointment of Dheeraj Soni as its new chief commercial officer to lead the OTT and Merchant-focused strategy, with payments platform services sitting at the heart of the company.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for DOCOMO Digital, as it has restructured into Commercial and Product and Digital Marketing business units in order to effectively execute a scalable global growth strategy. Soni joined the executive board on the 1st of February and will be responsible for the commercial organisation.
Soni will have a dual focus: firstly, to strike new OTT partnerships and secondly, to extend DOCOMO Digital footprint enabling frictionless payment capabilities to additional countries. There will also be a clear emphasis on emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, as well as technology and innovation hotspots like the U.S.A.
Soni has developed his career as a business leader having strong entrepreneurial skills with a focus on strategy, business development, innovation and execution. He joins DOCOMO Digital from Swisscom where he built a successful Internet Services business focused around Payments and Identity which he ran like a start-up with end to end responsibility.
Commenting on his new role, Soni said: “I was drawn to DOCOMO Digital because of its brand, reputation, track record and focus on innovation within the payments ecosystem. DOCOMO Digital’s vision to offer source-agnostic and trustworthy payment services to a big chunk of global population driving financial inclusion in countries with constrained banking is very inspiring. I am very excited to be able to drive the company forward and be part of this journey.”
Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital said: “We are delighted that Dheeraj has joined us as our chief commercial officer. Dheeraj has outstanding experience as well as a great professional network within both the telecoms and OTT sectors. He will be key to us delivering the needs of the industry in times of a mobile centric economy and helping us to drive our vision of being connected to five billion users by 2020.”
Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Companies, News, OTT, People, Platforms & Applications