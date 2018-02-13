Collibra, a provider in enterprise data governance and catalogue software, has announced the GDPR Prescriptive Model, a new best practices approach that helps organisations more quickly prepare for the May 25, 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) deadline,as well as build a lasting foundation to support ongoing data privacy initiatives.

The Collibra GDPR Prescriptive Model combines the new Collibra GDPR Accelerator and professional services to help global organisations understand their level of readiness for GDPR and define and execute a course of action to speed time to compliance. It also provides a strong foundation for an organisation’s ongoing data privacy efforts, helping to reduce risk. Collibra has developed these methodologies and best practices through its work with leading global consulting partners.

“Not only are global organisations working to meet the rapidly approaching GDPR compliance deadline, they’re also looking for best practices to help them protect the ongoing privacy of their customers’ data,” said Stan Christiaens, chief technology officer, Collibra.

“The costs associated with a data breach not only include significant fees, but reputational damage that often results in loss of customers. The Collibra GDPR Prescriptive Model helps organisations accelerate time to compliance by helping them find the data they need to protect, understand that data, including where it comes from and who has access to it, and trust their data and the processes around it. This combination of Governance and GDPR is an ideal platform for enterprises seeking to launch broader privacy efforts.”

Paired with GDPR-specific professional services from Collibra and the company’s global consulting partners, Collibra delivers a complete governance solution that supports the broader, ongoing GDPR compliance and data privacy efforts.

The Collibra GDPR Accelerator helps organisations speed time to compliance through delivery of an extended data governance operating model tailored for the GDPR. The GDPR Accelerator uniquely combines a rapid implementation approach that leverages core and extended capabilities of the Collibra industry-leading data governance platform.

Collibra Professional Services takes clients through a phased approach, including GDPR Readiness, Implementation (including establishing business processes and designing/enhancing GDPR scorecards and data quality dashboards), and Monitoring and Reporting to support ongoing data compliance with the GDPR.

