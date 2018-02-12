Fritz Landolt of HUBER+SUHNER

HUBER+SUHNER, the manufacturer of components and systems for electrical and optical connectivity, will unveil its solutions for centralised remote access and network densification at booth #6H21 at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The company’s presence at the show will focus on the forthcoming network topology changes necessary to prepare for the continuously growing capacity requirements and complexity of the future 5G network.

“As network landscapes change and mobile operators prepare for 5G, we are unique in the fact that we can cover nearly all aspects of the network with respect to horizontal and vertical connectivity,” said Fritz Landolt, COO of Fiber Optics, Mobile Communication and Industry at HUBER+SUHNER.

“This includes an efficient and scalable fiber management in the central office, compact and smart solutions to address fiber exhaust issues in the mobile access network, reliable connectivity at the cell sites for macro and small cell applications as well as the ability for remote testing and reconfiguration at the optical layer of the network. HUBER+SUHNER can support its customers at each stage of the network evolution.”

Besides its well-known macro and small cell cabling portfolio, HUBER+SUHNER will showcase its optical switching solutions for remote patching, protection switching and remote testing of the optical network, as well as its CUBO Converter which is a smart, compact and robust solution to solve fiber exhaust challenges in the mobile fronthaul and backhaul network.

Also on display at the booth will be the NEX10™, the new low PIM RF coaxial connector system for small cells. Jointly developed by HUBER+SUHNER and two other suppliers, the NEX10 is optimum for outdoor use under extreme weather conditions with excellent return loss and PIM stability.

“Network densification in general and C-RAN in particular are major topics within Tier 1 networks worldwide. It therefore made complete sense for us to present our network densification solution portfolio at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It perfectly highlights how we can complement our expertise in fiber optics, radio frequency, optical switching and high-density fiber management for customised solutions. We look forward to having interesting discussions with our customers on how we can help them on their way to 5G,” added Thomas Ritz, head of Global Market Management FO MCI at HUBER+SUHNER.

Mobile World Congress visitors can meet HUBER+SUHNER at booth 6H21 at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 26 until March 1, 2018.

