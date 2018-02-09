Alan Coleman, head of Brite:Bill

Brite:Bill, an Amdocs company, announced the availability of Brite:Bill Corporate version 5.0, a powerful platform for telecom service providers that combines bill presentment and advanced analytics capabilities for enterprise customers on one single platform.

Brite:Bill Corporate is designed to help service providers deliver greatly improved management of invoices, and ongoing analysis of costs and usage for their business customers across multiple channels, multiple in-house accounts and multiple services.

Developed around the needs of corporate telecoms customers, the platform is said to combine flexible reporting and extensive analytics features in a single solution. Instant billing insights are delivered via a customised, at-a-glance dashboard that gives corporate users a clear understanding of their billing data, with full visibility of all services, usage and charges at any level within their organisation.

Brite:Bill says that easily accessible billing information is provided in multiple formats — tailored paper, mobile and responsive web interfaces. Corporate customers can use intuitive self-service functions to analyse their billing data, create customised usage reports and cost audits, maintain their own billing hierarchies to reflect department structures or cost centres, and manage multiple billing accounts.

Alan Coleman, head of Brite:Bill said: “Large, corporate accounts tend to be very complex and it’s essential that corporate customers have the ability to understand the usage data and associated costs on a granular level. With our corporate billing platform, providers can give their valued corporate customers all the information they need to understand where costs are incurred, identify and address unusually high usage levels or unauthorised usage, and ensure their employees are on the most appropriate price plans.

Enabling corporate customers to more effectively control their communications costs, ensure compliance and get the best return on investment will ultimately result in happier and more loyal customers.”

Reflecting the varying needs of corporate customers, the platform supports role-based user permissions as well as complex bill notification preferences. Customer service representatives have access to the same data views, enabling them to quickly resolve any billing queries.

Brite:Bill Corporate can be deployed as an on-premises solution or hosted in the cloud with 24/7 support. As a 2-in-1 platform, it offers reduced cost of ownership as well as fast time-to-market. The platform flexibly integrates with a provider’s existing core billing and CRM environments, with minimal integration requirements and no need to change legacy systems.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus