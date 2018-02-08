The Open Platform for Network Functions Virtualisation (OPNFV) community has released its plans for the OPNFV Verified Program (OVP) commercial certification program. At the same time, the organisation made public its first batch of certification results. Huawei was one of the first network functions virtualisation infrastructure (NFVI) vendors to have passed and receive this OVP certification.

The OPNFV was launched by carriers, equipment suppliers, as well as cloud computing and infrastructure vendors. It is an open-source co-operation project established by the Linux Foundation. OVP is an important, verified infrastructure plan for the OPNFV community. It aims to test function consistency and the function completeness of infrastructures undergoing the NFV scenario.

Compared with other NFVIs and virtualised network functions (VNFs), verified NFVIs and VNFs are easier to interconnect for commercial projects, greatly reducing the cost of implementing NFV technology for carriers and industry players.

During the certification process, HUAWEI CLOUD NFVI solution, with its rich cloudification technology practices and open infrastructure platform ecosystem, was found to be compatible with OPNFV in functions, interfaces, and high availability (HA). It is with this product that Huawei became one of the first batch vendors to pass OVP certification.

As an initial platinum member and major contributor of OPNFV, Huawei has been actively participating in the activities of OPNFV and collaborating with open-source organisations within the industry, accelerating the commercialisation of NFV. Huawei has contributed to many projects, including Yardstick, Dovetail, Compass4nfv, and Bottlenecks, and has been awarded more than 68 key seats within the community, including being a member of the board of directors, TSC member, project owner, and project committee member.

In the NFVI field, Huawei has consistently devoted time and effort in research and development, trying to provide customers with high-performing, highly reliable, highly secure, and easy-to-use O&M NFVI solutions. These solutions support the cloud-based reconstruction of existing services and service evolution of carriers, while also balancing service openness and efficiency.

Furthermore, Huawei closely co-operates with OPNFV and other vendors in the industry, promoting standardisation interconnection and a healthy ecosystem with multiple vendors operating under mainstream commercial scenarios, assisting carriers in achieving fast and efficient service deployment.

“As a long time contributor and one of the inaugural participants in the OPNFV Verified Program, Huawei continues its role as an innovative collaborator within the OPNFV community and across the industry,” said Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, the Linux Foundation. “We value Huawei’s significant contributions and congratulate them on being among the first cohort of organisations to use ‘OPNFV Verified’ with their commercial offerings.”

More and more carriers along with NFVI vendors are beginning to recognise the value of the OPNFV community, and are eager to participate in community-sponsored activities. Major players in the community include AT&T, China Mobile, NTT, Telecom Italia, Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia.

