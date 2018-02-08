Zyxel Communications will host the global debut of two new CAT5Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in-building coverage solutions at this year’s Mobile World Congress –enabling service providers to quickly solve connectivity limitations within small-to-medium buildings.

Designed to deliver ubiquitous mobile coverage, the ZoneDAS extender and Slim DAS provide greater flexibility when deploying in-building coverage solutions. The former allows existing ZoneDAS networks to be scaled up to cover larger areas with up to 64 radiating spots, without the cost of replacing or installing entire networks.

Tailor-made for smaller areas, the Slim DAS comes with a modular designwhich gives service providers the freedom to choose whether to deploy the system with a small cell or a repeater, depending on which best fits the budget and scenario.

Zyxel’s entire range of in-building coverage solutions supports CAT5 cabling, as well as Power over Ethernet which allows deployment anywhere, even in areas without electricity. The multi-system(2G/3G/4G), multi-band and multi-carrier compatibility also provide an extra layer of flexibility for deployment.

“With subscribers’ demand for anytime, anywhere connectivity growing at a rapid rate, service providers cannot afford to fall behind,” said Wayne Hwang, VP of Service Provider Business Unit at Zyxel. “With the latest portfolio additions, we’re providing a full suite of solutions for home, on-the-move, outdoors and small-to-medium buildings – demonstrating connectivity without boundaries.”

Also on show at Mobile World Congress will be Zyxel’s award-winning LTE products, including 2017 Broadband Awards finalist the LTE3300 series and the 2018 Taiwan Excellence Awards winner the LTE5366.

The comprehensive portfolio of lightning-fast LTE solutions revolutionises the way consumers use 4G LTE by providing limitless access in any scenario, including indoors, outdoors or on the move.

Demonstrating its role as a comprehensive solutions provider for service providers, Zyxel will also showcase its in-home networking solutions – including the Multy Pro Managed Wi-Fi Solution. Making customer complaints a thing of the past, the Multy Pro achieves seamless, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage,by optimising Wi-Fi performance and delivering exceptional user experience.

Zyxel will exhibit at Booth 5G10, in Hall 5, at Mobile World Congress 2018, which takes place at the Fira Gran, in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, March 1.

