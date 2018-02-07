The winners of the IoT Global Awards 2018 will be announced in London on March 21st, by IoTGlobalNetwork.com, the awards’ organisers and Smart IoT, hosts of the UK’s leading Internet of Things event. One of the most eagerly anticipated awards will be CXO of the Year.

The Judges will be looking for the most creative, innovative, dynamic or inspirational chief officer in the Internet of Things (IoT). He or she can come from any country, organisation or discipline, be it Finance, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Sales, Technology or a chief executive. This is the CEO who, in the opinion of the judges, is most likely not only to benefit their own organisation but who will advance the IoT as a whole.

The awards remain open until midnight UK on Thursday, February 15th. Entry is simple, low-cost, and the details are shown on the website. So, there still time to win massive publicity for your Internet of Things (IoT) project, team or leader.

When an Awards Programme is brought to you by the world’s leading Internet of Things titles – IoT Global Networks, IoT Now, and IoT Now Transport – it’s worth having a look. Enter your choice of these IoT Awards and you know that it will be judged by an independent panel of 12 IoT Experts drawn from businesses, analysts, IoT associations and academia worldwide. These 12 Judges bring the best minds and the broadest experience ever assembled in an IoT Awards Panel.

The closing date for entries is midnight (GMT) on Thursday February 15th, 2018. A shortlist of entries will be published worldwide on Thursday February 22nd. Publicity for all the shortlisted entries will follow on www.IoT-Now.com , www.IoTGlobalNetwork.com, www.IoTNowTransport.com, www.VanillaPlus.com and www.smartiotlondon.com/ . There will also be publicity in IoT Now Magazine and through supporting media worldwide.

The IoT Judging Panel will choose the winning CXO, IoT Team, Product and Service from the Shortlisted Entries. The winners of the 2018 Awards will be announced at Smart IoT London on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018.

If you have not yet entered the IoT Global Awards it is easy. Send us your Entries by Thursday, February 15th, 2018. Find an IoT Category that suits your organisation. Here there are details of How To Enter.

Jeremy Cowan, editorial director & publisher of WeKnow Media Ltd, organisers of the Awards says: “With multiple entries costing as little as £37.00, and single entries just £49.00, a global publicity campaign for your IoT project has never been so affordable.”

John Davy, Group Event director of Smart IoT adds: “These Awards are a celebration of everything that we admire most in the Internet of Things. We are delighted to be highlighting these IoT success stories at Smart IoT London, the UK’s premier Internet of Things event.”

Winners will be named in 12 Categories – ranging from Automotive, Transport & Travel to Smart Cities, Government & Utilities. All Nominees and Shortlisted Entrants are warmly invited to attend the announcement, as are Exhibitors and Visitors at Smart IoT. The Winners in each category will be announced on the Exhibition Floor.

The Awards Ceremony will be held at 5.30pm (UK) on Wednesday March 21st, 2018 in London ExCeL, and the results posted Live on social media. The Awards Announcement will be free to attend for all visitors and exhibitors at Smart IoT London. Afterwards, all guests are invited to attend a Drinks Reception at 6.00pm at The Fox at Excel, where guests will be offered free drinks and refreshments.

