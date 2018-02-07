Homayoun Razavi of Coriant

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators, has unveiled a Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program. This is said by the firm to significantly expands the revenue-generating service value of the Coriant solutions portfolio.

Building upon Coriant’s open, software-centric, and collaborative approach to network transformation, the new Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program combines Silicon Valley-style disruptive innovation with comprehensive lifecycle service management capabilities to help network operators accelerate the introduction of highly differentiated end-user services and applications including: 5G, IoT, Cloud, and Industrial Internet.

“As the pace of digital transformation accelerates and the market for communications services intensifies, ecosystems have never been more critical,” said Homayoun Razavi, chief customer officer and executive vice president of Global Sales & Digital Marketing, Coriant.

“To stay competitive, companies undergoing digital transformation seek an unbiased approach to sourcing end-to-end solutions that deliver innovation. Our Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program enhances our ability to deliver best-in-breed innovations. Optimised for the highest performance value at the lowest costs, these solutions leverage proven lifecycle management capabilities that accelerate time-to-revenue.”

The Coriant Multi-Sided Solutions Showcase at Mobile World Congress 2018 will feature service-enabling innovations from its new ecosystem of partners, including: ADTRAN, Bluechip Systems, Crunch Media Works, Engineered Fluids, Federated Wireless, nuPSYS and Openwave Mobility.

Complementing the Coriant Hyperscale Carrier Architecture and Coriant Transcend™ Software Suite, the Coriant Multi-Sided Solutions Showcase highlights innovative products and technologies spanning mobility, IoT, cloud, data centre, video optimisation, security, and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC):

Open, SDN-programmable NG-PON2 access – A highly scalable, CORD-based solution supporting converged residential broadband, SLA-based enterprise and 5G front/backhaul services. The solution showcase will also feature SDN/NFV-enabled multi-layer, multi-domain provisioning between the Coriant Transcend™ Symphony Transport Controller and the world’s most open and complete Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) architecture. (ADTRAN Mosaic)

Secure, intelligent, plug and play innovation for mobility and IoT – Innovative security technology that brings secure computation, storage, and communication to a wide variety of devices, and can provide a full end-to-end solution in telecom network environments. (Bluechip Systems)

Disruptive class of video optimisation tools – Video optimisation tools that deliver 30 to 80% smaller videos compared to the most optimal in the industry, while maintaining the same perceptible quality. Five years of video analyses and research in conjunction with EPFL Switzerland led to this patent-pending, codec-agnostic technology that uses machine learning and automates the process of choosing the right set of encoding parameters for a video based on its content. (Crunch Media Works)

‘Deploy Anywhere’ high-density, distributed compute capabilities – Enabled by eco-friendly, micro-data centres based on a revolutionary liquid immersion cooling solution that cuts power by as much as 60%, increases density by as much at 80% and extends the reach of high-powered, multi-access, edge compute solutions to virtually any environment to enable new enterprise services. (Engineered Fluids)

Cloud-based Spectrum Controller – Pioneering Spectrum Controller that delivers software-defined spectrum through a cloud-based Spectrum Access System (SAS) empowering a revolution in shared spectrum possibilities on CBRS 3.5 GHz and future bands. (Federated Wireless)

Simplified deployment and management of MEC, Data Centres, and IoT assets – Physical and virtual 3-D visualisation tool for data centre modeling, planning, and operating that enables the easy, cost effective, and predictable deployment of everything from distributed compute capabilities to remote surveillance cameras for MEC, data centres and IoT. (nuPSYS)

Mobile data and traffic management – Proven track record of delivering innovation and consistent quality of experience for video and all-IP traffic for mobile data access. The fully NFV solution enables mobile operators to maximize their network, to manage and monetise IP traffic (encrypted & unencrypted) at the lowest total cost of ownership. (Openwave Mobility)

Uri Kreisman, COO of Bluechip Systems said: “The Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly vulnerable to unauthorised manipulation of devices. Most experts consider cybersecurity to be the greatest challenge for IoT’s expansion into the mainstream. Bluechip is actively developing solutions that work with IoT devices to securely store and transmit data.

Coriant’s impressive network of Internet operators and commitment to excellence will provide Bluechip the opportunity to reach markets that will thrive with our product and services. We are excited to have this partnership expand cybersecurity protection to all IoT devices and platforms across the globe.”

