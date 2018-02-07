David Flood, country manager, Avaya

Agility is a wholesale internet service provider currently delivering telecommunications and internet services to a vast number of resellers in Ireland and the UK.

Avaya and Agility have added the Avaya “Powered by IP Office” UCaaS and CCaaS offering to their existing portfolio of wholesale products including Internet Services, MPLS, Direct Fibre, VDSL, Wireless, WLR (Wholesale line rental) and SIP Trunking.

Agility will make “Powered by Avaya” available through their select resellers to deliver solutions directly to their end-users. Avaya is working with Agility in delivering a complete cloud telephony solution for its partners – including billing, provisioning and other backend systems.

Ireland’s SMEs are vital in sustaining and fostering the economic recovery. They make up over 99% of Irish businesses and consist of over 248,000 private companies. With the European cloud market predicted to climb at a compound annual growth rate of 23.2%, Avaya sees significant potential for Agility resellers that want to offer the same rich, end-to-end communications experience customers expect from Avaya solutions delivered on-premises as a cloud-based offering.

The “Powered by Avaya” cloud offering enables resellers to deliver Avaya’s unified communications (UC), contact centre (CC) and video conferencing (VC) solutions in the way that best meets their end-users’ needs. Agility resellers can offer a full range of solutions – from hybrid cloud to fully-hosted – and end-users can manage their migration to the cloud at their own pace. Resellers will be able to focus on building innovative solutions for their end-users and deliver future-proof communication experiences.

“Our investment in our carrier infrastructure will allow our resellers to provide quality cloud telephony to end user customers without the need for a major IT refresh; our partners are looking for a quality experience at a price point that provides value – the ‘Powered by Avaya’ solution has provided this and provides resellers with other revenue streams, such as connectivity and voice.” comments Liam Tully, managing director, Agility.

“The SME sector is the engine room of the Irish economy, but is all too-often overlooked, with vendors either focusing on larger enterprise customers, or providing solutions that don’t deliver the scalability, resiliency, and flexibility SME customers are looking for.

‘Powered by Avaya’ will give growing, small and medium sized companies access to a robust business-grade cloud option with their UC, CC and video communications for the first time, with the same reliability and security expected by end-users and synonymous with the Avaya brand.” says David Flood, country manager, Avaya.

