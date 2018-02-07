Damjan Slapar, CTO at Iskratel

Iskratel, the European provider of communications solutions for the digital transformation of telecommunications, announced two new universal next-generation PON solutions – the 8-port multi-PON blade and the 16-port GPON blade – designed to enable a lucrative and controlled upgrade to next-generation networks, such as NG-PON2 and XGS-PON.

The 8-port multi-PON blade demonstrates Iskratel’s latest breakthrough in the market, simultaneously supporting NG-PON2 and XGS-PON technologies, without the need to replace current PON infrastructure. The innovative NG-PON blade is flexible enough for operators to build on their existing GPON shelves, providing a pay-as-you-grow, gradual expansion to next-generation networks.

“Operators are looking to upgrade their networks to be able to offer competitive broadband services which keep up with growing bandwidth demands, without the hassle of replacing their current optical infrastructure – and this is exactly what our latest advancements in our PON solutions enable,” said Damjan Slapar, CTO at Iskratel. “Our solutions ensure complete reuse of existing infrastructure and co-exist with previously employed PON technologies, empowering operators to remain ahead of user demands, as needs develop and use cases dictate.”

Both the 8-port multi-PON blade and the 16-port GPON blade will be unveiled for the first time at the FTTH Conference in Valencia, Spain. During the event, Iskratel will also reveal its new Innbox G108 home gateways, which complement access to gigabit, ultra-broadband services over NG-PON by providing the experience of supreme Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the premises.

The new-to-market solutions protect operators’ past investments by maximising the life cycle of existing PON equipment in the network, while arming operators for any migration scenario, business need and service type.

Iskratel will showcase its two-new solutions alongside its comprehensive portfolio of next-generation fibre-based broadband solutions at the FTTH Conference, at stand S09, which takes place in Valencia, Spain, from Tuesday, February 13 to Thursday, February 15.

