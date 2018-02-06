Michel Van Den Berghe of Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense, the Orange Group’s entity that specialises in cybersecurity, and Check Point Software Technologies have teamed up to deliver a new Orange service called Mobile Threat Protection to help multinational enterprises safeguard their mobile device fleets against current and emerging threats.

The frequency of mobile attacks is growing – and no-one is immune. Business is carried out more and more on mobile devices, dramatically increasing the likelihood of a network attack or infection. A recent report by Dimensional Research found that two out of 10 enterprises have already experienced a mobile cyberattack, with an even larger number totally unaware they have been breached.

Mobile threat protection

Based on Check Point Sandblast Mobile technology, Mobile Threat Protection is an Orange managed service. It embeds an easy-to-deploy app that runs in the background of the user’s device. It protects the device with accurate threat detection and alerts to attacks, without impacting device performance or battery life. The service runs on both iOS and Android platforms and is not tied to any specific carrier. An admin dashboard gives a global outlook of the fleet security and provides detailed threat analysis.

Mobile Threat Protection can detect next-generation malware together with vulnerabilities in networks, operating systems and apps, as well as SMS phishing. It defends mobile devices from a wide range of attacks, including malware infected apps, man-in-the-middle attacks on compromised public Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks, operating system exploits and the fast-expanding trend for sending malicious links through SMS.

Orange Mobile Threat Protection can be used as a standalone managed service to highlight threat visibility, letting companies adapt security policies accordingly, or integrated directly into mobile device management solutions to automate threat remediation and shorten risk exposure.

This includes Orange Device Management Premium, an EMM managed service which enables enterprises to manage mobile deployments and enforce corporate data security policies using a granular compliance engine. Both services are supported by Orange mobile experts who provide 24/7 support and ongoing training to improve end-users awareness in securely managing sensitive data.

“As attacks become more frequent and sophisticated our customers are looking to shore up their mobile security. Our Mobile Threat Protection managed service provides a comprehensive and easy-to deploy solution to help secure mobile devices from advanced cyber threats now – and in the future,” said Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

“We are excited to collaborate with Orange Business Services to deliver this level of cyber protection to mobile users,” said Nathan Shuchami, vice president of Emerging Products at Check Point Software Technologies. “As a direct result of the close relationship between our companies, we are empowering enterprises to adopt mobile technology without the worry of data loss or breach.”

Orange Cyberdefense is the Orange Group’s entity dedicated to developing and delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for global enterprises. It assembles over 1,000 experts across 7 SOCs (Security Operation Centers), 2 CyberSOCs (Cyber Security Operation Center) and 3 CERT (Computer Emergency Response Teams) in locations in France and around the globe.

