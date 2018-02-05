Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO of CBNL

Nova Telecom, an Irish communication provider, has announced a partnership with Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL), the provider in licenced point-to-multipoint (PMP) microwave and millimetre wave solutions, to launch a new enterprise grade fixed wireless service, significantly increasing access to high bandwidth internet for businesses in Ireland.

This major initiative by Nova Telecom will open up a more diverse path to superfast broadband, enabling business to leverage the latest licensed PMP wireless technology. Business benefits include rapid deployment, secure and robust connectivity, MPLS Ethernet circuits and combined upload/download speeds of up to 300Mbps – ideally suited to deliver business critical activities and the most modern cloud services.

The network infrastructure is being provided by CBNL and will utilise the 10.5GHz spectrum Nova Telecom recently acquired from ComReg (Commission for Communications Regulation). In addition to providing the radio technology, CBNL will offer a turnkey suite of services, including network planning and management software, training, deployment services and ongoing support.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO of Nova Telecom Dave McDonald said: “Internationally, a trend is taking place where businesses realise that more than one internet connection is needed to provide reliability and constant connectivity which is essential in today’s connected world.

Businesses in Ireland, even in urban areas, often only have one path to the internet, over Eir lines, no matter who is sending the bill. This new CBNL network can provide a completely diverse path to the internet for maximum security of supply, something I feel Irish business are desperately in need of.”

CEO of CBNL, Lionel Chmilewsky commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Nova Telecom on this exciting project and help bring the benefits of high speed broadband to more businesses across Ireland. Momentum for innovative projects, such as this, is growing rapidly and CBNL’s latest microwave and millimetre wave technology is increasingly being used as the go-to solution for pre-5G fixed wireless, backhaul and smart city connectivity.

By offering faster deployment and up to 50% cost savings compared to licensed point-to-point or fibre, CBNL’s PMP solutions provide carriers with an unparalleled business case to deploy wide-area connectivity and offer the superfast broadband that is in such demand.”

The first phase of the new Nova Telecom network will launch in three months’ time and cover Cork City, with further deployments planned in major cities up the country.

This latest project builds on CBNL’s global commercial deployments which now cover more than 50 countries for over 100 services providers, including for seven of the world’s largest ten mobile operators.

