Huawei’s X22 set top box has won an iF Design award for top design. The globally renowned iF Design Awards are known as the “Design Oscars”. The Huawei set top box’ design focused on “minimalism, streamline design and Golden Ratio Segmentation”. The device faced competition from over 6,400 candidates across 54 countries.

Minimalism: Using the Huawei self-developed Quad-core 64-bit Hisilicon chipset, the X22 can provide an immersive 4K UHD viewing experience, optimised interaction, 3D games and a 360-degree panoramic video. The design has reduced the footprint of the set top box by 25% compared to the traditional hybrid STB.

Streamline design: The streamline style and curved surfaces create an ultra slim look. The IR sensor is hidden under a glossy middle frame without an independent IR window, providing the STB with a clear and concise look.

Golden Ratio Segmentation: The X22’s decorative finish of matte and glossy material contrasts due to the Golden Ratio Segmentation on the top surface and bottom cover is applied with a Golf Pattern, which enhances its anti-scratching ability. It can fit well into any living interior.

The Huawei X22, a hybrid STB, is suitable for use in multiple scenarios, including DVB-C/-T, IPTV, and OTT. It is designed to help multi-service operators (MSOs) improve the user experience with video services, decrease customer churn, and increase ARPU.

The iF Design Award, founded in 1953, is one of the three most prestigious international industry design awards.

