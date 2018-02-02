Michael Tomlins, Infomedia

As the new Payment Services Director 2 (PSD2) descended across Europe on the 13 January, the speculators and soothsayers moved into frenzy mode – what will it mean? How will consumers and businesses react? What does it mean for innovation? What does it mean for security? Do the banks care? Do consumers care? Covering a broad range of mandates, PSD2’s overall mission is to encourage competition between banks at one end, to promote innovation and to keep consumer money safe at the other, writes Michael Tomlins, the chief executive of Infomedia.

On the last point, safety, strong customer authentication (SCA) is a key update being brought in with PSD2. Over recent years, the number of third party providers has rocketed, the ecommerce and mcommerce markets have exploded and consumer demand for, and therefore the number of technologies aiming to provide quick, frictionless transactions has snowballed. To put the right checks in place and bring some order to the market, SCA has been introduced to make sure instructions linked to our personal finances are verified. In short, I am who I say I am and here is the proof.

However, layers of verification are somewhat at odds with a need for frictionless payments. Fortunately for those already using direct carrier billing (DCB) as a payments platform, under the new regulation, digital content, charity donations, ticketing and voice services purchased through carrier billing will be exempt from the two-step authentication process that PSD2 introduces. So, while charges will be capped at £40 (€50) per transaction with a maximum monthly limit of £240 (€300), there is also a unique opportunity for more services to adopt this payment method and take advantage of the exemption. This will allow merchants and operators to offer a much lower friction payment method to customers – one that already delivers up to ten times higher conversion rates compared to card payments.

You can see why transactions that are comfortably frictionless – buying parking tickets for example – where low cost combines with a need for speed could embrace DCB. Looking at the parking and ticketing market as just one example of a potential growth industry, it is clear this is a chance to radically reduce the friction customers experience when paying by phone and inputting credit card details. In fact, this convenience factor of mobile payments (specifically the avoidance of queues) and security (avoiding shoulder surfing where someone looks over your shoulder to capture your card details as you input them into a machine) is what led to parking and ticketing being exempted from strong customer authentication (SCA).

PSD2 should be seen as a trigger point for the adoption of DCB. Where it is bringing in SCA on card payments and with other third party payment providers, under £40 it is frictionless. Plus, there will likely be more awareness and therefore demand for faster payments as retailers take advantage of the lower payment service fees – another string to the PSD2 bow – that the new regulation enables.

Fundamentally, PSD2 is much more than simply a change in regulation. It will be a trigger point for adoption of DCB and a rallying cry for the industry to encourage merchants and mobile operators to work together to offer new services. Indeed, it is operators, arguably the most critical leg in the DCB tripod, that stand to benefit the most. It is no secret that mobile carriers are experiencing sharply increasing costs, particularly as they invest in infrastructure to roll out 5G. Simultaneously, despite being the gatekeeper to the consumer’s preferred device, mobile network operators (MNOs) are facing flat-lining revenues. In addition, many mobile merchants are still struggling to monetise on mobile which, despite offering exceptional audiences, continues to deliver low conversion compared to other devices when clunky, time consuming payment barriers get in the way.

In terms of additional revenue, Juniper Research predicts that the potential value of digital content in Europe via carrier billing will rise from just over €2.6bn in 2015 to nearly €14bn in 2020. DCB offers an opportunity for operators to maximise their unique relationship with consumers. For a platform that has seen content consumption go through unprecedented disruption and growth – operators have largely failed to participate in this – in many cases being reduced to dumb pipes. As a result, there is an urgent need for mobile operators across Europe to rethink how they connect with and remain meaningful to their user. At the heart of this challenge, operators need to adapt to new consumer behaviours and drive average revenue per user (ARPU) by delivering value-added services. Just as in the aforementioned scenario – parking and ticketing – offers an opportunity for payments providers and mobile operators to work together to offer new services, meet user demand and create revenue streams.

However, in order to benefit from this new opportunity, operators must work with merchants and mobile payments providers to streamline their carrier billing services – offering a single, simple payment option that consumers are demanding, therefore, driving revenue for all parts of the value chain.

As for the fortune tellers and the analysts currently trying to unravel the impact of PSD2, I expect they, like the rest of us involved in the market will have to make do with a ‘wait and see’ mind frame. Thousands of players in the ecosystem are preparing to make a move and it will be those that think consumer-first that will benefit the most. Expectations are high. Make it quick, make it easy, keep it low risk – the ultimate payment formula.