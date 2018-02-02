Sparkle, the international service arm of TIM Group and among top 10 global operators, has entered into a partnership with France-IX to offer its Tier-1 IP Transit service Seabone to France-IX’s members.

Through this strategic agreement Sparkle offers Seabone in France-IX hubs in Paris and Marseille, and France-IX customers will benefit from Sparkle’s state-of-the-art Tier-1 IP backbone’s global presence.

In addition, customers around the world will be able to connect from any Sparkle PoP to France-IX through an enriched VNAP solution that includes – in one single package- access to a virtual router, an Ethernet port and the immediate inclusion in the “peering club”.

At the same time, customers demanding connectivity to global cloud players, tele-houses, datacentres or customer premises worldwide, can benefit from Sparkle’s cost-effective, flexible and transparent Ethernet Suite solution.

