Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs Technology

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that Mtel, Bulgaria’s leading mobile, fixed, broadband and IPTV services provider, is transforming the digital commerce and care experience of its more than four million subscribers through its 200+ retail stores, call centres.

Leveraging the new Amdocs DigitalONE platform, Mtel will gain a 360 degree customer view with intelligence-driven, contextual and tailored customer engagements which will help differentiate the company with today’s digitally savvy consumers.

Mtel is focusing on engagement channels fundamental to addressing growing customer expectations for superior digital experiences that are personalised and engaging. Built to be open and modular, Amdocs DigitalONE is part of Amdocs’ open and integrated stack of best-in-class offerings for digital enablement of service provider operations from the network layer, all the way up to the customer engagement layer.

It will enable Mtel to provide its service agents with an omni-channel, widget-based digital experience that includes visual web representations of the customer in context of where they are on their care and commerce journey. While presenting a unified view of the customer experience, there are channel-specific applications for customer care agents in retail stores and call centres.

By modernising its retail engagement capabilities based on Amdocs business process best practices and experience with intelligence-driven customer journeys, Mtel will be able to make changes quickly and easily utilising its unique build once, deploy many times widget toolkit. With this enhanced business agility, Mtel can quickly deploy new capabilities to enhance the customer experience across all of its customer engagement channels.

“As we rapidly move towards an increasingly digital society, it is imperative that every company, including Mtel, be diligent in continually investing in and improving its customer care and commerce systems and simplifying and optimising its business processes,” said Alexander Dimitrov, chief executive officer at Mtel. “Teaming with Amdocs helps us to further accelerate our digital transformation journey and enhance our ability to create outstanding experiences for tomorrow’s massively connected, always-on customers.”

Mtel has built a reputation for driving innovation by remaining laser focused on customer outcomes. For example, Mtel is using design-led thinking from Amdocs that includes conducting focus groups with all its sales representatives and shop managers. These focus groups help Mtel and Amdocs gain a more comprehensive understanding of customer and agent journeys in order to determine how to best automate processes to drive outcomes such as reduced average handling time and increased rate of first time resolution.

“In today’s digital landscape, designing and building new products and services that exceed consumer expectations requires continuous innovation,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Technology. “Mtel has embraced this continuous innovation strategy and, as a result, is well positioned to produce some of the most exciting experiences for its customers.

Moreover, Mtel will improve its business agility by leveraging the powerful 360 degree view it gains of its customers’ journeys and the digitalisation of its commerce and care processes across engagement channels.”

