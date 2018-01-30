Jim Chirico president and CEO of Avaya

Avaya, a global business communications company, kicked off its annual conference with over 3,000 partners and customers who came to explore the future of business communications, customer experience and collaboration technologies. Representatives from some of the world’s leading companies are gathered to learn about solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence, automate workflows, turn data into insights and shape the connected world.

Avaya ENGAGE® 2018 comes at an exciting time, following the company’s restructuring and launch as a publicly traded company. With a new board of directors, a new management team and significant momentum, the company is building on its leadership positions in Contact Centre (CC) and Unified Communications (UC) while increasing investments in technologies that will meet the expanding needs of its customers and drive growth for Avaya and its partners.

“Avaya Engage 2018 comes at the beginning of a new journey for Avaya,” said Jim Chirico president and CEO of Avaya. “We’re stronger than ever and making the investments necessary to harness powerful technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things that can change the game for our customers. At the same time, we are renewing our focus on customer and partner collaboration to lead our industry’s digital transformation. We will do this by shaping connections and delivering the experiences our customers expect.”

Avaya is the most trusted name in CC and UC, holding over 6,000 patents, and boasts a team of more than 2,000 engineers driving innovations designed to help customers succeed in their digital transformations. In fact, during fiscal year 2017, the company signed more than 4,000 new customers seeking to leverage the power of Avaya.

“Avaya is the company best equipped to enable customers and partners to stay relevant and build a competitive advantage in our increasingly connected world,” said Laurent Philonenko, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions and Technology, Avaya.

“No one has more innovation expertise than Avaya when it comes to helping our customers leverage new technologies to optimise their contact centre, unified communications and collaboration. At the same time, our open platforms and expanding community of technology partners makes it easier than ever to integrate these new innovations and technologies with Avaya solutions.”

Just as Avaya has successfully transformed from a hardware-centric to a software and services company, the company is accelerating its cloud efforts with a newly formed Cloud business led by industry veteran Mercer Rowe.

“A lot of people think about cloud as a delivery model and a technology paradigm shift. But I think of it more as a philosophy to give customers exactly what they want in the way they want it,” said Rowe, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud.

“Every product we develop going forward will be developed for the cloud first, and then deployed on customer premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, delivered by Avaya and our partners. It’s about choice and flexibility, delivering the same great experience with Avaya solutions, and providing a platform for continuous innovation. In the end, it’s about extending trusted relationships with our customers and helping them achieve their business goals.”

Hosted by Avaya and the International Avaya User Group (IAUG), Avaya ENGAGE® is the premier event for the future of communications experience and its impact on digital transformation. Attendees have access to workshops, inspirational speakers, and content experts designed to help organisations on their digital transformation journey. For more information, visit Avaya Engage 2018.

