Ronen Priel of Allot

A global provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, Allot Communications Ltd., has revealed key findings on Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from a new report.

The report, Allot Mobile Security Trends: Building revenues differentiation and brand loyalty with Security as a Service, found that communications service providers (CSPs) delivering Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) to users enjoy a 2-3 fold increase in customer satisfaction than those who provide legacy app-based security.

As both consumer and business customers look for an effective yet worry-free solution to protect their mobile devices, the report findings reveal a significant opportunity for mobile operators to take ownership of the security market and to protect users while generating recurring revenue streams, enhancing brand loyalty and reinforcing customer trust.

The latest report follows a report published last year: Allot MobileTrends H1/2017 Report: Consumer View on Mobile Security, which found that 61% of global respondents said they would like to buy a security service from their CSP for their connected devices.

The new Mobile Security Trends report examined the penetration rates of network-based mobile security as compared to the legacy device-based security app model.

The findings indicated a clear distinction in success rates, with network-based security demonstrating a three to ten-fold greater penetration with subscribers:

While mobile operators have historically spent millions marketing legacy device-based security apps, they are failing to engage consumers, with typical penetration rates of 3-5%.

In contrast, the “Try and Buy” opt-in network delivered security services achieve penetration rates of 12 to 15% while “Promotional” opt-out services perform even better with penetration rates of 40 to 60%.



On top of significant increase in adoption rates, customers subscribed to security services demonstrate much higher levels of satisfaction with a 2-3 fold increase in customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) when compared to regular customers.

“Our data distinctly substantiates that network-based security services are a “clear winner” for CSPs who opt to offer them.” said Ronen Priel, VP Product Management at Allot. “Already, Allot customers enjoy high penetration rates and significant improvement in NPS score as well as increased revenues and brand differentiation by delivering Security as a Service to subscribers.”

Allot will be showcasing a live demonstration of a network-based security service at Mobile World Congress 2018, taking place in Barcelona from February 26 through March 1, at its booth in Hall 5 Stand 5G41.

To read the full report on how mobile operators can measure the success of the security-as-a-service offering, including increased penetration rates, customer satisfaction, revenue generation and significant differentiation of the operator’s brand, click here.

