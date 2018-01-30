Huawei signed a mutual co-operation agreement with UnionPay International with the aim of working together to promote the globalisation of Huawei Pay and to accelerate its roll-out worldwide in order to provide a better mobile payment experience for Huawei mobile device users.

The agreement marks the first joint effort between Huawei and UnionPay to bring Huawei Pay to the global market since the two enterprises worked together to create Huawei Pay back in 2016.

In future, Huawei and Honor mobile phone users outside of China can make quick and easy mobile payments by adding their UnionPay bank cards to a phone that has Huawei Pay enabled and then placing their phone next to a POS machine that supports UnionPay mobile quick payment. In terms of security, Huawei Pay uses the all-device solution, which ensures user payment security. At the same time, payment token technology is applied to effectively protect the privacy and data security of cardholders.

As China’s first security chip-based mobile payment service, Huawei Pay is already supported by 66 banks and is compatible with 20 mobile devices including various mobile phones and smart watches. In 2017, 4 billion RMB worth of payments were made using Huawei Pay.

Today, more and more people are using mobile payment services such as Huawei Pay in their everyday lives. With the continued increase in the number of Huawei and Honor mobile phones and smart watches sold all over the world and the expansion of Huawei Pay to international markets, the number of annual Huawei Pay transactions is bound to increase further.

At the signing ceremony, Zhang Ping’an stated, “open sharing is an important direction for the future of digital economy and intellectual interconnection, which is why Huawei end-user cloud services build an open and globalised smart mobile ecosystem for the end users.

Huawei hopes to work with partners such as UnionPay International to provide more secure and convenient mobile payment services to each and every user of Huawei smart device around the world.

Wang Lixin stated that UnionPay International has always adhered to extensive co-operation and complementary advantages with all parties in the payment industry. This form of co-operation has many implications: firstly, by achieving worldwide co-operation, card issuers can simply connect to the UnionPay mobile payment service platform to quickly launch Huawei Pay Pay-as-you-go, significantly reducing time and economic costs.

Secondly, allow UnionPay innovative products to become an important motivation for both sides and accelerate service localisation, while helping other national and regional markets to upgrade and develop their mobile payment industries. Thirdly, jointly enhance the international influence of China’s independent mobile payment apps.

Russia will be the first overseas market to receive the service. Currently, UnionPay bank cards are accepted in 85% of Russian territory, with over 400,000 POS terminals supporting UnionPay quick payment. More than 10 Russian banks have issued nearly 1.3 million UnionPay bank cards. After Russia, Huawei and UnionPay plan on bringing Huawei Pay services to other markets in Eastern Europe as well.

Relying on its “chip-device-cloud” synergies, Huawei actively distributes future smart products and creates the perfect full-scene smart life experience for consumers. Huawei’s consumer services have won the favor of users worldwide. As of 2017, the number of global registered accounts have exceeded over 340 million.

With the global sales of Huawei end-user products, end-user cloud services represented by Huawei Pay, MyCloud, AppGallery, Video, and Music have also gradually accelerated their global deployments, bringing the latest technology and services to consumers around the world, so that more and more users can experience the convenience and joy of the “smart technology” era.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @IoTNow_OR @jcIoTnow