Laura Rocchitelli, president of Rold

Italtel, a telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services, Network Functions Virtualisation and Internet of Things solutions,and Rold Elettrotecnica, a household appliances component supplier, announced their co-operation in the field of Industry 4.0.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see them work together to develop technological solutions and jointly launch innovation projects to improve industrial processes. These will be aimed at the Industry 4.0 market, both in Italy and across the world, through the creation of an ecosystem of partners.

During Mobile World Congress 2018 – which takes place in Barcelona from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, March 1 – the first result of the partnership, a jointly-developed connected machine solution for Industry 4.0, will be showcased at Exprivia-Italtel’s stand 2G10.

“This new collaboration is driven by the ongoing transformation of manufacturing processes,supported by the Italian government’s Industry 4.0 plan,” said Stefano Pileri, CEO of Italtel.

“Together with Rold, we will be working with companies that are facing a significant transformation in their businesses, rethinking and reorganising the value chain to develop anultra-connected industrial model that will improve competitiveness and enhance growth. We intend to develop a joint catalog of technological solutions, define a business model and implement commercial co-operation both in Italy and overseas.”

The co-operation will make use of the Rold Smartfab platform – designed in partnership with Samsung for the intelligent monitoring of production lines – as well as Italtel’s proven experience in system integration, big data & analytics solutions, engineering support and technical assistance services.

“The digital transformation of industrial processes is a growing trend and there are affordable solutions that take advantage of Industry 4.0 and increase competitiveness and efficiency,” said Laura Rocchitelli, president of Rold. “Rold Smartfab allows companies to digitalise their production processes quickly, connecting the machines and obtaining real-time data that can be used for fast, accurate monitoring.

In addition, the platform promotes the development of advanced manufacturing skills, allowing production managers to set an example for their collaborators. Rold Smartfab represents an evolution of the platform that raised the attention bothof our customers and of technological partners such as Italtel.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus