Megaport Limited, a global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced the launch of Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), a virtual router service that enables customers to rapidly and privately connect at Layer 3 without the need to own or manage routers or physical infrastructure.

By removing administrative and ownership complexities, MCR makes it easier for companies to connect to cloud services, expand their service footprint through virtual Points of Presence (PoPs), and peer with Ecosystem partners around the world without the need to physically deploy network infrastructure.

Companies that are ‘born in the cloud’ can utilise advanced Internet Protocol routing capabilities without the need to own routers or physical infrastructure and maintain their all virtualised services.

MCR enables cloud to cloud connectivity allowing Megaport customers to move workloads and data between Cloud Service Provider (CSP) environments to achieve their optimum cloud solution and support hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures.

Networks and various service providers can setup virtual PoPs around the world, to interconnect and peer with Ecosystem partners, enabling rapid deployment and reduced cost of ownership.

Customers can create virtual routers within routing zones around the world to enable global coverage and support localised routing decisions.

MCR eliminates the need to acquire public IP address space and administer an Autonomous System and reduces administrative and operational complexities involved with managing a Layer 3 network.

MCR is fully integrated into the Megaport Software Defined Network (SDN) and provides ease of use for configuring Layer 3 connectivity to service providers and locations in the Megaport Ecosystem via the Megaportal.



“As a Network as a Service company, it’s imperative that Megaport continues to innovate solutions that abstract complexities in the network buying experience,” said Vincent English, chief executive officer, Megaport. We’ve moved further up the stack by expanding our SDN’s capabilities to address Layer 3 IP routing and support a broader set of customers with varying technical capabilities and business needs.

With Megaport Cloud Router, there’s no need for a deep understanding of Layer 3 intricacies to take advantage of IP routing features. Cloud to cloud connectivity is one of several new use cases unlocked by MCR which provides powerful options for enterprises architecting next-generation multicloud and hybrid cloud solutions.

Our customers can move beyond the constraints of their physical network and rapidly establish virtual Points of Presence to unlock unique peering and interconnection opportunities around the world. We’re excited to continue innovating new services to address new market segments and empower the next phase of cloud and network growth.”

MCR provides cost savings, agility, and secure connectivity without the need for a data centre presence. The service provides the ability to connect two or more CSPs for cloud to cloud connectivity, enables packet forwarding, and empowers intelligent routing decisions.

With MCR, customers can access service providers within the Megaport Ecosystem at Layer 3, provision dedicated cloud connections to multiple CSPs, leverage BGP (Border Gateway Protocol), and take advantage of connecting to new and evolving SaaS providers which were traditionally only available on Internet Exchanges.

