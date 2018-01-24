Eric Carmès, founder and CEO of 6WIND

6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, has announced that Parallel Wireless, a provider in connecting things and people at home, work, play and in emergencies by making deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi, selected 6WINDGate™ packet processing software to boost performance for its HetNet Gateway (HNG).

HNG is a carrier-grade software platform that orchestrates any G RAN (Radio Access Network) by making it self-configuring and self-optimising while reducing strain on any core to allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deliver optimal experience to end users and businesses.

Mobile and Wi-Fi customers require high performance networks to support a wide range of services. As Parallel Wireless’ customers transition from custom hardware to virtual environments, providing equivalent consistent performance becomes the new challenge.

6WIND delivers cloud-based performance with:

Fast path architecture: 6WINDGate is a modular Layer 2 -4 networking stack that leverages DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) to eliminate common Linux performance bottlenecks. Parallel Wireless has a complete IPv4/IPv6 environment as a baseline with 6WINDGate modules including IPsec for secure VPNs within security gateways.

Virtualisation readiness: Virtualising a network function is most often associated with a performance hit due to hypervisor or Virtual Machine (VM) overhead processing. 6WIND’s finely tuned networking stacks give Parallel Wireless bare metal performance for their Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). With 6WINDGate and HetNet Gateway’s optimised virtualisation, operators receive a high throughput virtualised gateway solution for encrypted traffic. With this optimisation, HetNet Gateway can handle multi-million subscribers. This allows operators to reduce network infrastructure costs and simplify deployments.

Rapid time-to-market : 6WIND helps reduce product development time from years to months. 6WINDGate licenses include support services from 6WIND networking engineers who continuously maintain its networking stack to help customers beat the competition.



“6WIND is widely recognised as an innovator of cutting-edge virtualised solutions,” said Kaitki Agarwal, founder and VP of Development of Parallel Wireless. “Our collaboration on Parallel Wireless’ industry leading HNG will allow MNOs to increase their network performance to meet the demands of today’s networks and future 5G networks, at the same time extending their current network investments. End users and businesses will benefit greatly from a better network experience to be able to stay always connected at work, home, and in emergencies.”

“We are proud to work with Parallel Wireless, a recognised innovator in cellular and Wi-Fi services,” said Eric Carmès, founder and CEO of 6WIND. “The combination of 6WINDGate inside HetNet Gateway gives customers high performance mobile services using software as an alternative to hardware to ultimately increase flexibility while reducing costs.”

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, February 26 – March 1, 2018. Visit us in Hall 5: 6WIND (5B85) and Parallel Wireless (5I5)

