Openet has appointed Derek Hosty to lead its Actionable Data Solutions Business Unit. Joining from Telenor, Derek will manage the company’s solutions portfolio covering data management, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Derek’s primary focus will be on addressing targeted business problems through the use of data, analytics and AI. As a critical asset, the Actionable Data Solutions Business Unit will support the use of data across the entire portfolio of the Openet business. Derek’s remit will also include qualifying and validating new solutions in Analytics and AI, as Openet looks to increase its offerings and capabilities in the space.

This will be Derek’s second stint at Openet, having previously held several senior positions as part of the strategy, product and sales teams. Prior to re-joining Openet, Derek was director Technology Strategy, Data & Analytics at Telenor Group where he was responsible for contextual marketing, big data and network analytics in all thirteen Telenor markets, across Europe and Asia.

Most recently, Derek focused closely on addressing the challenges of GDPR, and assessing and guiding software vendors, system integrators and business units to ensure the right processes and data governance were in place for Telenor.

“We’ve recently seen how much emphasis service providers are placing on data, analytics and actionable insight to drive much-needed revenue. Operators now understand the value of properly understanding subscribers to deliver targeted offers and services,” said Niall Norton, CEO, Openet.

“As the telecoms industry realises its need for change to compete – and even survive – it’s important that we have the correct team on board to drive their digital journey and foster innovation. With his breadth of experience Derek is ideally placed to lead that team. We’re delighted to welcome him aboard and are excited to see Openet continue to grow and help operators innovate.”

The announcement comes as Openet continues to blaze a disruptive trail within the industry, calling for change amongst the vendor and operator communities. Openet recently published an industry manifesto denouncing existing vendor/operator model as ill-fit for innovation and transformation. The ‘Changing the Game: Fixing the Broken Operator/Vendor Model’ whitepaper can be downloaded here.

“It’s an exciting time for the telecoms industry: operators know they urgently need to change and we want to help them capitalise on their position and the customer relationships they have,” said Derek Hosty. “Data, analytics and AI are a vital part of digital transformation and many are looking for thought leadership and real solutions to their problems.

It’s really important that vendors have the right solutions and capabilities to guide service providers through this journey of change. With experience on both operator and vendor side, I’m excited to bolster our work with data, analytics and AI to bring about new, innovative solutions for our customers.”

Derek holds a Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology & Telecommunications degree from the University of Limerick, Ireland.

