Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO

Transatel is an IoT enabler and service provider for the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, out-of-the-box, global cellular connectivity. Transatel’s preloaded operator profile on the eSIM gives end users the opportunity to connect via cellular networks directly upon opening the device for the first time.

Leading European telecom and IoT enabler Transatel has collaborated with Microsoft for over two years to offer a worldwide cellular connectivity solution fully integrated with Windows 10. As a result, with the new Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, in addition to installing an external SIM card, customers can enjoy instantaneous, direct internet access with the embedded SIM in the absence of Wi-Fi.

Inspired by Microsoft’s most connected laptop in its class, Transatel was keen to develop a seamless customer journey within the Microsoft Store, targeting the shortest route to a commitment-free data plan. The cornerstone of this journey is the soldered embedded SIM (eSIM), preloaded with Transatel’s operator profile during the manufacturing process.

Upon opening the device for the first time, the owner of a Surface Pro with LTE Advanced is a few clicks away from selecting a plan to connect the device to high-speed internet, wherever they may be in the world. Via its Cellular Data brand, Transatel ensures Surface Pro with LTE Advanced users both optimal data pricing and quality of service in more than 140 destinations worldwide.

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO: “Transatel is committed to offering a seamless experience to the end user, as well as an additional source of profits to the laptop and tablet industry.”

