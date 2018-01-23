Jan Weller of cloudKleyer

Infotecs GmbH, the international cyber security and threat intelligence provider, and cloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH, experts in cloud services, have reached a strategic partnership in the field of secure cloud services & cyber security.

The importance of transmitting and storing data securely in the cloud keeps growing. Traditional firewalls and security products don’t provide enough security in multi-cloud architectures and hybrid IT configurations. That’s why a new generation of security solutions is necessary to respond to increasingly complex attacks. According to a PwC study, only 37% of all businesses have a response plan for a cyber-attack (PwC Global Economic Crime Survey 2016).

ViPNet Threat Intelligence Analytics System (TIAS) developed by Infotecs is a machine-learning software tool that automatically recognises and analyses attack trends and patterns based on Internet data. The software issues warnings and behavior recommendations for cyber threats in advance based on predictive analytics algorithms, which allows attacks against client data in a cloud environment to be repelled.

“To guarantee the secure operation of applications in the cloud for our clients, our fundamental principles are confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of the clients’ systems“, explains Jan Weller, managing director at cloudKleyer. “With Infotecs’ infrastructure security products, we are able to respond to new cyber‑attacks successfully every day.”

“We are happy to have cloudKleyer, an experienced full-service cloud service provider, as our technology partner that can easily establish high compliance standards of its clients based on our infrastructure security software technologies for daily protection against attacks”, adds Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH.

“With our software, we are able to proactively recognise threats and respond to them. It helps reduce the number of so-called false positive incidents and keeps related security staff workload to a minimum. Teams can concentrate on high-priority risks and thus perform their work more efficiently.”

