Big Communications Event
Event date: 14-16 May 2018
Austin, Texas, USA
Join Light Reading in Austin, Texas on May 14-16 for the fifth annual Big Communications Event (BCE). BCE is Light Reading’s flagship event and features two days of panels, presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. The conference and expo covers the industry’s most pressing topics including automation, edge computing, intent-based networking, artificial intelligence, cloud-native software, advanced security strategies and the coming onslaught of 5G. Confirmed keynote speakers include Sprint, AT&T, BT and more.
To learn more and to register visit https://tmt.knect365.com/big-communications-event/
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Events