Event date: 14-16 May 2018

Austin, Texas, USA

Join Light Reading in Austin, Texas on May 14-16 for the fifth annual Big Communications Event (BCE). BCE is Light Reading’s flagship event and features two days of panels, presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. The conference and expo covers the industry’s most pressing topics including automation, edge computing, intent-based networking, artificial intelligence, cloud-native software, advanced security strategies and the coming onslaught of 5G. Confirmed keynote speakers include Sprint, AT&T, BT and more.

To learn more and to register visit https://tmt.knect365.com/big-communications-event/