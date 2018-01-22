Much noise has been made about network function virtualisation throughout the latter half of 2016 and for the whole of 2017. It’s 2018 that is critical though, as this is when the Telecoms industry will see NFV being rolled out, at volume across the sector.



It is critical that virtualised network function delivers performance that is at least equal to, but really demonstrably better than what we currently see.

What then, are the best practices and what are the key differences the Telecoms sector need to identify, compared to older network deployments? George Malim gives us his thoughts on an upcoming webinar designed to answer these crucial questions.

WEBINAR: Best Practices for On-boarding, Verification and Continuous Monitoring of VNFs