SD-WAN innovator Talari Networks has announced the availability of its new E50 appliance that extends SD-WAN services to customers with small branch or home offices and retail sites.

WANs are rapidly moving to software-driven, automated provisioning and operation, enabled by fast and easy installation with zero-touch. With the new Talari E50 appliance,SD-WANs can now be deployed seamlessly to connect customers to cloud/SaaS and enterprise data centres within minutes and require minimum human intervention for management and administration.

“Enterprises and MNSPs can now provide greater network bandwidth and increased resilience for edge traffic with visibility and analytics that ensure a superior user quality of experience,” states Atchison Frazer, head of worldwide marketing at Talari Networks. “By simplifying perimeter deployment and management for logical hub-and-spoke networks, the E50 gives network administrators the services elasticity they need to offer low-cost WAN connectivity for customers with remote sites and limited IT resources.”

To eliminate device sprawl and complexity, the E50 enables rapid service delivery with built-in WAN optimisation, firewall, NAT, routing and IPsec termination services, with no additional licenses required. Delivering throughput with up to 100 Mbps full-duplex performance across multiple network transports, customers can now benefit from affordable, yet robust services that can scale to hundreds of SD-WAN nodes.

Aggregating two or more network transports of any type, SD-WAN services enabled by the Talari E50 enhance unified communications and video applications, improving the quality of voice and video by proactively routing packets along the best path to avoid jitter and packet loss, while ensuring bandwidth for every application.

System integrators and value-added solution providers can take advantage of the E50 to reduce customer bandwidth and operational costs, even as organisations attempt to scale their bandwidth requirements. MNSPs can utilise multiple service providers for customers with isolated remote sites, to take advantage of 4G/LTE, satellite and other transport alternatives.

Key technology advantages include:

Quality based routing – Talari’s unique technology combines predetermined policies with up to the millisecond knowledge of actual network performance.

– Talari’s unique technology combines predetermined policies with up to the millisecond knowledge of actual network performance. Packet duplication – A feature unique to Talari, selective packet duplication means that packets from low bandwidth, latency sensitive applications, such as VoIP, can be duplicated across two or more links, resulting in the highest possible application performance.

– A feature unique to Talari, selective packet duplication means that packets from low bandwidth, latency sensitive applications, such as VoIP, can be duplicated across two or more links, resulting in the highest possible application performance. Failover without session interruption – Failures are detected within a fraction of a second and traffic is moved to the remaining live links without any interruption to active sessions.

