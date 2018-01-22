Ludwig Modra, CTO at Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus has selected Netcracker Technology‘s Revenue Management solution as the single billing and charging system for the entire Tele Columbus Group. The group has grown substantially following its acquisition of Primacom and Pepcom.

The scope of Netcracker’s solution covers both B2B and B2C markets and will enable Tele Columbus to reduce costs, increase end-to-end business transparency, standardise revenue management operations and rapidly create new packages and price plans across its various business groups.

Tele Columbus is the third-largest cable network operator in Germany. Netcracker’s expanded Revenue Management solution will support Tele Columbus’ 2.4 million unique subscribers.

Consolidating its revenue management capabilities onto a single platform will enable Tele Columbus to undergo a complete digital transformation and deliver an outstanding customer experience by using a standardised system for billing, accounts receivable and commission processes through an easy-to-use, web-based front end.

Netcracker’s solution will also make its internal operations more agile by helping Tele Columbus shorten time-to-market for new products and services and generate new revenue from converged, third-party services. Leveraging the scalable Netcracker platform, Tele Columbus will be able to accelerate billing and charging processes in order to deliver a superior experience to its customers.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, it is important that we leverage sophisticated revenue management solutions that support our transformation into a digital, next-generation service provider,” said Ludwig Modra, CTO at Tele Columbus. “Netcracker’s proven track record, standardised system and easy-to-use interface validate our selection of the company as our billing provider of choice.”

“Comprehensive IT transformations and consolidations are becoming increasingly important for service providers as they transform in order to remain competitive and meet their customers’ growing expectations,” said Roni Levy, general manager of EMEA at Netcracker. “We are glad that Tele Columbus expanded its relationship with Netcracker, underscoring our strategic partnership with the service provider as it takes one step closer toward its digital transformation objectives.”

