NEC Corporation announced the presentation of technologies and solutions for working together with telecom carriers in the co-creation of new business models and the implementation of 5G solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 26 to March 1, in Hall 3, stand #3M30.

In today’s business and social climate, telecom carriers are constantly being required to process greater volumes of data at increasingly faster speeds, while also ensuring that transmissions are secure. At the same time, the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are placing even greater demand on carrier resources.

At MWC 2018, NEC is demonstrating solutions and technologies that help address the needs of both telecom carriers and businesses alike through its “5G. A Future Beyond Imagination,” concept, which positions NEC and telecom carriers as service enablers for the co-creation of new business models for a wide variety of vertical industries, including the security, agriculture and transportation fields, that maximise resources and reinforce earnings.

At the NEC booth, the company’s cutting-edge portfolio of AI technologies, “NEC the WISE,” will be introduced, as well as NEC’s series of biometric authentication solutions, “Bio-IDiom,” which includes some of the world’s fastest and most accurate facial and fingerprint authentication technologies. This is in addition to highlighting NEC’s participation in the FIDO Alliance, which aims to standardise Fast IDentity Online (FIDO).

Moreover, NEC will demonstrate its advanced solutions for being a leader in mobile backhaul, network optimisation through traffic management solutions (TMS) and edge computing, as well as software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualisation (NFV) that contribute to the growth of telecom carriers.

