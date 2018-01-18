Ray Anderson, CEO of Bango

Bango, the global mobile payments company, has partnered with MTN Ghana to launch operator payments in Google Play. MTN Ghana subscribers can now pay for the wealth of content and services from Google Play with one-click, charging the cost to their MTN Mobile Money account, an online wallet that customers in Ghana use to send and receive money, pay bills, school fees, insurance, employee salaries, top-up MTN airtime and pay for other goods and services.

MTN Ghana is part of the MTN Group, which has over 200 million subscribers across 22 countries in Africa. From today, subscribers on the MTN Ghana network can select the ‘Pay with Mobile Money’ option in Google Play, charging the cost of apps, games, music, movies and more, to their MTN Mobile Money wallet.

Launching this service is a major step in broadening inclusivity for internet users in the region, eliminating the need for a credit or debit card to purchase content. MTN Ghana subscribers that would otherwise have no access to the digital economy, can now fully participate in the Google Play app store experience.

The Android Operating System has over 75% market share of all mobile devices in Africa (Stat Counter, 2017). Google Play store comes pre-loaded on all Android devices, positioning it at the heart of the digital ecosystem. Smartphone penetration is rapidly outstripping credit card growth across Africa, with credit card penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa remaining extremely low, estimated at less than 5%.

Carrier billing and other alternative payment methods such as MTN Mobile Money, are vital to filling that gap, providing everyone who wants to pay in Google Play store, with a safe and secure method.

Commenting on the partnership, The Acting chief marketing officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson noted that, “The quest for digital content in the world and in our country today is enormous, but a convenient mode of payment has always been a bane to access a better digital evolution.

MTN is happy to have partnered with Bango to offer our subscribers the opportunity to purchase their favourite apps on Google Play Store via MTN Mobile Money to experience the bold new digital world.” He added that MTN believes in the fact that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

“The Bango vision is to enable anyone to pay for any type of content and services, on any y7, from anywhere in the world. Launching MTN Mobile Money as a payment method in Google Play for MTN Ghana brings us a step closer to realising this vision”, commented Bango CEO, Ray Anderson.

“Huge consumer appetite for digital entertainment products in Africa will drive greater usage of wallets and other payment methods that can be used for a wide range of services, growing financial inclusion across the region”.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus