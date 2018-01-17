Markus Doetsch, CEO of Sicap

Volaris Group Inc. is an operating unit of parent holding company Constellation Software Inc., listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TXS) and acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies enabling them to be clear leaders within their focused industry.

Volaris has bought all the shares of Sicap, including its international branch entities. Sicap will continue to operate its own brand and serve its international customers from its current offices in Europe and India. The CEO will remain Markus Doetsch and all of Sicap’s employees have been taken over.

Volaris sees Sicap as a great opportunity to expand its presence in the communications vertical, to reinforce a strong position in the mobile market globally, and to acquire competency and experience in secure and scalable mobile applications.

For Sicap, the acquisition by a global player such as Volaris will mean a creation of growth opportunities in innovation areas such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, as well as an easier access to investment capital. Sicap will strengthen its position as a global provider of telecommunications solutions to mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Markus Doetsch, CEO Sicap agrees: “With Volaris, we have found a partner that not only has a deep understanding of our industry, but also shows a continuous track record in constantly growing companies they had acquired through best practice sharing and targeted investments into their growth areas”. He concludes, “In this way, we will continue the success story of Sicap, which began as a subsidiary of Swisscom, with Volaris as the new owner.”

In future, Sicap be part of the Volaris Communications Vertical business portfolio, which includes leading technology brands such as Incognito Software, Netadmin Systems, Active Broadband OSS, Tarantula Global Holdings, Telepin Software and WDS Mobile.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus