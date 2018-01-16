Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast

Hazelcast, the open source In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) with tens of thousands of installed clusters and over 40 million server starts per month, today announced the significant milestone of 135% year-over-year growth in Hazelcast IMDG usage.

Server starts are pings from operating Hazelcast IMDG clusters and give a glimpse into the sheer volume of systems running Hazelcast. In 2017, new customers were acquired in the Financial Services, Telecommunications, Gaming, Government and E-commerce sectors.

Hazelcast’s client base includes 32 of the Fortune Global 500, 4 of the World’s 10 largest banks, and its technology is now deployed at every major credit card company. Hazelcast’s success is primarily down to the growing demand for application performance and scalability as businesses transition to the cloud.

Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, said: “Hazelcast has demonstrated a strong commitment to open source and an open specification process for enterprise Java. Its participation in the Eclipse Microprofile and EE4J communities will help ensure the overall success of these open source projects.”

As organisations demand more scalable and adaptable platforms that enable real-time applications to process ever increasing amounts of data, the In-Memory Computing PIatform has evolved and, to keep pace with customer demand, absorbed technologies such as IMDB, IMDG, and Stream Analytics.

Lead Gartner analyst, Massimo Pezzini explains: “The traditional distinction between data visualisation tools, stream processing platforms, IMDGs and IMDBMSs will progressively blur and consolidate into an integrated platform combining elements of all these technologies.”

To this end, Hazelcast launched Hazelcast Jet in February 2017 – an application embeddable, distributed computing platform for fast processing of big data sets. Hazelcast Jet is an open source project that performs parallel execution to enable data-intensive applications to operate in near real-time, performing up to x15 faster than Spark and Flink. Hazelcast Jet is extremely simple to program and deploy – and can be fully embedded for OEMs and Microservices – making it is easier for manufacturers to build and maintain next generation systems.

Over the last twelve months, Hazelcast has expanded its cloud strategy to enable developers to more easily drop Hazelcast IMDG into applications on their cloud of choice. Hazelcast has developed a Cloud Discovery Service Provider Interface (SPI) which enables cloud-based or on-premise nodes to auto-discover each other in the same cluster with minimum configuration and management set-up.

Hazelcast recently announced that Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise is available as a certified Enterprise Linux-based image for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform. In addition, Hazelcast IMDG comes with integration options for AWS, Apache jclouds, Microsoft Azure,Consul, Eureka, Jetty Web Sessions, Kubernetes, Mesos, Tomcat Web Session and Zookeeper. Also, Hazelcast includes container deployment options for Docker and Cloud Foundry.

Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast, said: “Our revenue growth is down to engineering innovation as we continue to heavily invest in improving our technology. We are trusted by the open source community and the last twelve months has seen a sharp rise in developer uptake. We continue to refine Hazelcast IMDG to extend our lead as best in class for caching and IMDG use cases.”

