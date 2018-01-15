Neil Taylor of Gamma

Intelisys Global, Europe’s first technology services distributor of communication, collaboration and infrastructure services, has signed Gamma, a provider of communications services, to the UK business market as a Supplier Partner.

The announcement means that Intelisys Global’s expanding network of Sales Partners – approaching 100 since the European launch just one year ago – will now be able to offer Gamma’s portfolio of voice, mobile, data and cloud products to customers across the UK and Europe at pre-negotiated, competitive prices.

Having Gamma as a Supplier Partner will help open up significant new opportunities for Intelisys Global Sales Partners keen to take advantage of Gamma’s market-leading SIP trunking and hosted voice and mobile services, MPLS wide area network, access, and cloud computer /cloud backup services.

Intelisys Global selects Supplier Partners based on their experience and reputation in working with channel partners, and will now make the Gamma communications portfolio available to Sales Partners – backed by Intelisys Global’s proven blend of commercial, pre- and post-sales and back-office support.

“As a leading provider of scalable enterprise-class voice, data and converged infrastructure services, Gamma makes a fantastic addition to the Intelisys Global Supplier Portfolio, and we’re expecting Gamma to prove an increasingly popular option for our Sales Partners – particularly when it comes to solving their customers’ capacity, integration and infrastructure challenges,” says Stephen Hackett, managing director for Intelisys Global. “It’s also great that companies such as Gamma recognise the value of our distributor model, and how our two-tier approach can unlock value for both Suppliers, Sales Partners and their customers.”

“As the only major UK communications company and network operator with a clear focus on targeting customers through the channel, Gamma offers both a service portfolio and a quality of service that makes it particularly easy for partners to work with us,” added Neil Taylor, head of Direct Partner Sales at Gamma.

“As the market leader in SIP trunking and with our strong hosted platform, we’ve got a great offering for the channel – particularly around customer service, billing and support. We look forward to working with the Intelisys Global Sales Partner network as they look to grow their business with Gamma.”

