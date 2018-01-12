Alastair Williamson, CEO Ranplan Wireless

SOLiD, a provider of equipment solutions for wireless networks, has announced it will be using UK based Ranplan Wireless’ powerful combined indoor and outdoor wireless network planning solution as its tool of choice for future projects.



Ranplan Professional’s ability to design and optimise complex in-building DAS and HetNets provides SOLiD with a flexible and accurate alternative to the legacy in-building design tools it has relied on in the past.

Ranplan Professional is the only all-in-one, planning, optimisation and simulation solution for Small Cells, DAS and Wi-Fi networks that also delivers combined indoor and outdoor modelling capabilities and meets growing coverage and capacity complexities presented by 5G and the Internet of Things.

“One of the major reasons we chose to partner with Ranplan Wireless was the advanced capabilities of its technology and willingness to respond quickly to our needs by adding new features and functionalities,” said Lakshmin Thiagarajan, director, Certification and Design at SOLiD. “The hybrid nature of Ranplan Professional also gives us much greater flexibility moving forward as customer project needs shift towards HetNet densification.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with SOLiD, which will introduce our technology to major players in key markets,” said Alastair Williamson, CEO Ranplan Wireless. “With increasing demand for greater in-building capacity and coverage, demand forRanplan Professional has been accelerating over the last 12 months,” he added.

SOLiD and Ranplan Wireless will be running joint training sessions at VZTUF XII, Hilton Austin Hotel, Austin, Texas. The training session titled “Ranplan Wireless Propagation – Modelling Software Alternative” will provide an introduction to the software and will befollowed by a session on creating and implementing an actual in-building design using SOLiD components. The sessions will run on Monday 15 Jan from 1pm-3pm and Wednesday 17 Jan from 1pm-3pm in Room 400.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus