Chris Meering of HPE

The importance of open standards in advancing Internet of Things (IoT) applications that use Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks will be discussed during a webinar hosted by oneM2M.

Dr. Omar Elloumi, of Nokia, chair of the oneM2M Technical Plenary, and Regional Marcom vice chair Chris Meering, of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), will explore the key findings of Boost LPWA revenue through oneM2M, a white paper published by the global IoT standards initiative last month.

Elloumi and Meering will highlight the challenges Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are facing as they look to make the most of their burgeoning IoT deployments. They will then examine how an open standards approach can increase cost-effectiveness, improve scalability and boost confidence that today’s IoT projects will be future-proof and provide value to the CSPs deploying them.

“One of the main conclusions from the white paper was that CSPs need to find ways to create not just more revenue but also more profit from their LPWA connections and application enablement provides this opportunity,” said Elloumi. “Toachieve this, oneM2M provides a single horizontal platform for all applications, breaking down silos that inhibit growth and allowing CSPs to move one level up in the IoT value chain.

This most recent white paper presents the case for how this works for LPWA networks and how it will accelerate the mass deployment of the IoT.”

The webinar will also look at the way in which open standards support the advancement of the IoT by introducing a horizontal approach to platform management, allowing CSPs to reduce OpEX and explore opportunities for service innovation.

“The need for interoperability is what drives oneM2M’s architecture, which allows CSPs to work across vertical markets and develop a single horizontal platform for data sharing between applications,” said Meering. “By adhering to oneM2M’sapproach, CSPs can open up a whole new world of revenue opportunities and gain true value from their deployments, whilst also reducing OpEX.”

The oneM2M webinar “Boost LPWA revenue through oneM2M” takes place on Thursday, January 18 at 15:00 GMT. To register to attend, please click here.

