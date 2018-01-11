NFV & Zero Touch World Congress
Event date: April 24-27, 2018
DoubleTree Hilton, San Jose, USA
Network Transformation through Virtualization & Automation in Silicon Valley
With NFV and the transformation to a virtualised networking platform now well underway at Carriers – and already extant at Cloud providers – the stage is now set for further transformation.
With a strategic vision of Zero Touch, both Carrier and Cloud providers have an objective of full network and services Automation.
Such a vision will propel the industry forward into the next phase, and help ensure that the future network will be fit for purpose – meeting the fast-moving demands of the Digital Enterprise and fully leveraging the benefits of NFV+SDN.
Join us in San Jose, 24-27 April 2018, for the 4th and expanded NFV & Zero Touch World Congress
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Events