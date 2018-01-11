Event date: March 20-23, 2018

Madrid, Spain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are going to revolutionise telecoms networking operations and the strategic shift is already underway, in this transformation of Network Operations, NFV Orchestration & Services Management to an automated future.

It is time for a fresh focus – founded in production network reality – so join the market makers at the start of the Zero Touch journey!

Join the future of Network & Service Management in Madrid, 20-23 March 2018, at the first Zero Touch & Carrier Automation Congress

Driven by requirements for carriers to become more agile and responsive to their customers’ needs, as well as commercial pressures to reduce operational costs and to address the increasing skills gap, Carrier Automation is a must-have for survival in today’s fast-moving, dynamic and competitive business environment for telecoms services.

Legacy OSS has served the industry well, but new directions are now being established, built on new NFV+SDN infrastructure. Layer123 offers a fresh industry-leadership Congress to bring together the individuals and organisations spearheading change.

The countdown for OSS Transformation has already begun, we look forward to meeting you in Madrid!

