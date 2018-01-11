Kaycee Lai of Waterline Data

MapR Technologies, Inc., a provider in delivering one platform for all data, across every cloud, is now offering an extended open data governance approach for all data across enterprise applications.

The new MapR DataOps Governance Framework integrates the MapR Converged Data Platform with select partner technologies, resulting in a flexible, end-to-end solution that helps companies meet compliance requirements for data governance beyond traditional big data environments such as Apache Hadoop.

Tailored for organisational data transformation and data lineage requirements, the MapR DataOps Governance Framework enables organisations to achieve a high level of data quality and integrity, and help meet obligatory compliance, including data privacy requirements.

By providing a comprehensive open approach to data governance, organisations can operate a DataOps-first methodology where teams of data scientists, developers, and other data-focused roles can train machine learning models and deploy them to production. DataOps development environments foster agile, cross-functional collaboration and fast time-to-value that benefits the entire enterprise.

“We believe that MapR’s open approach to governance makes total sense for today’s enterprise,” said Kaycee Lai, president and COO at Waterline Data. “In order to address regulation requirements as well as govern how all types of data are treated across the enterprise, customers need and want a single data governance solution. By automatically connecting to heterogeneous data across the entire enterprise, Waterline provides a unified approach to understanding one’s data.”

“Cask and MapR have a track record of jointly solving customers’ enterprise-wide data management and governance challenges,” said Jonathan Gray, founder and CEO at Cask. “Whether on-premises, in the cloud, or increasingly across hybrid, multi-cloud environments, Cask Data Application Platform (CDAP) integrates all emerging and legacy data sources, and drastically simplifies operations, security and governance.

In combination with the MapR DataOps Governance Framework, CDAP enables rapid, self-service access to data, tracking of lineage and metadata, and comprehensive data usage analytics, while providing the necessary IT guardrails for large enterprises and production environments.”

The MapR DataOps Governance Framework is designed to provide organisations with a complete, enterprise-wide open data governance approach to meet compliance requirements.

Features include:

Beyond Hadoop – To achieve a high level of confidence in the quality of data, the MapR solution considers more than a big data environment such as Hadoop because most data originates and is processed outside of a single platform. Data that originates from social media feeds, emails, log files, and even RDBMS systems need to be governed.

Platform-base security – MapR solves for all four pillars of security – authentication, authorisation, auditing, and data protection – using platform-level capabilities that don’t require external security tools or plugins. Such a solution is therefore complete and cannot be bypassed by components that have not been carefully altered to work with an external security tool.

Data lineage – MapR provides a robust, scalable mechanism to capture the data evolution across the enterprise and tracks the complete data transformation inside and outside of the big data platform.

Metadata management at scale – MapR offers one complete metadata catalogue to store and query metadata such as data source, transformations, and stewardship in a highly scalable and efficient manner.

Secure, self-service data discovery – Using interactive SQL powered by Apache Drill, MapR allows users to discover data without first having to create a schema. This helps ensure granular security during the discovery process by empowering data owners and administrators to expose portions – even obfuscated portions – of data.

Data lifecycle management – MapR assigns policies to place data in restricted zones based on criteria such as the data’s age, temperature, or tenancy requirements. Cold data can be archived or deleted at once.



“A lack of enterprise-wide data governance leads to suspect results and valuable time is lost,” said Mitesh Shah, senior technologist at MapR. “Having the right framework in place to support enterprise-wide governance is critical in the DataOps era. The MapR DataOps Governance Framework lets organisations extend required data lineage and other governance needs across clouds, on-premises, and to the edge with all data in any application – even those considered outside of the big data realm.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @IoTNow_OR @jcIoTnow