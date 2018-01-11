Miguel Valdes Faura, of Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft, the open source provider of low-code business process management and digital transformation software, announced that along with the release of v7.6 of its flagship platform Bonita, it has signed a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).This partnership will permit companies to effectively operate the Bonita platform with Amazon AWS cloud technology.

Bonita 7.6 comes with a brand-new platform add-on, Bonita Continuous Delivery, which automates provisioning of a Bonita platform so that deployment takes just a few minutes.

This module can be added to the Bonita platform and leverages Ansible and Docker technologies for provisioning, along with provides advanced native Bonita capabilities to manage clustering deployments and platform backups. Applications on the Bonita platform are now fully compatible with both on-premises and AWS cloud deployments.

“With cloud-based access though AWS, digital process applications on the Bonita platform are easily highly distributed and secure,” said Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO and founder of Bonitasoft. “We are pleased to have AWS as part of our partner ecosystem.”

