GRM Information Management, a provider of data management, has introduced a powerful actionable analytics tool which is capable of revolutionising the way that companies get real-time insights into business-critical data trends – and how they use that information to drive competitive advantage in the marketplace.

GRM’s new actionable analytics solution concurrently analyses internal company data and external data sets to create insights that can trigger immediate business alerts that are capable of dramatically impacting business outcomes.

GRM’s new actionable analytics tool delivers critical data in an easy-to-read, customisable dashboard-like view.

“This new actionable analytics tool uses data to generate tangible business value for our clients,” says Avner Schneur, CEO and president of GRM Information Management Services. “GRM has always been committed to helping our clients push their businesses forward based on sophisticated data management.

Our new analytics offering takes this commitment a step further by helping them change the way they do business. The tool’s seamless integration into daily operations gives companies the ability to react in real-time, based upon the latest data and contextual insights, offering even large organisations a previously unheard of level of insight and agility.”

GRM’s analytics tool provides the insights necessary for organisations to make transformative business decisions. And, because those insights are provided in real time, companies have a distinct advantage over their competitors.

For instance, a multinational corporation crunching enormous company data sets might receive an alert that a product is selling well in a specific region – information that often does not make its way to management until it is noted in a weekly or monthly report. But, equipped with this up-to-the minute data, the corporation could react quickly, redistributing inventory or ramping up production, to capitalise on this opportunity.

Organisations can use GRM’s new actionable analytics tool to identify opportunities or to avoid potential issues

The tool can also be used to identify and correct potential problems. Businesses establish a set of predetermined rules and data points that may include, for example, the crossing of a financial threshold or an operational shortfall. Depending on the results of its analysis, the system decides if action may be necessary and triggers real-time alerts to the appropriate parties. By integrating into day-to-day operations, the analytics tool enables companies to resolve minor issues before they become major problems.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus