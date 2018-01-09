Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion plc, a provider of billing, charging and customer management systems, is working with Eniig, an electricity and fibre communications provider in Denmark, to implement a new wholesale platform based on its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite.

Cerillion is delivering its Enterprise Product Catalogue, CRM Plus, revenue manager, service manager and Enterprise Service Bus modules, as well as providing a complete managed service as part of the three-year contract.

Eniig is an established supplier of fibre broadband and electricity. In the rapidly transforming Danish wholesale market, Eniig has created an innovative position in the value chain between fibre owners and CSPs, simplifying customer acquisition for resellers and harmonising onboarding for the network owners.

“We chose Cerillion because of their cooperativeness and flexibility, their record of accomplishment and because they offered a professional solution that met our needs and demands”, commented Søren Lindgaard, CEO of Eniig Fiber. “We have already had a great start to our collaboration, and we are confident that we together with Cerillion will be able to create a wholesale platform that will transform us and maybe the industry as we know it today.”

“The investment required to rollout fibre networks makes it ideally suited to a wholesale model where multiple retailers share the same access network, but can still package their own unique service offerings,” says Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Eniig are at the forefront of the fibre revolution with a strong proposition for their retail partners, and we are delighted for them to join our growing base of communications and utilities customers.”

