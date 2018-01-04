The start-up successfully raises US$11 million (€9.14 million) in Series B financing, reaching a total of US$27 million (€22.45 million) raised since its creation. Orange Digital Ventures announces its participation in the financing of FollowAnalytics, recognised for its innovative next generation Mobile Marketing Automation solutions.

The French start-up, headquartered in San Francisco, confirms US$11 million (€9.14 million) Series B financing round with Orange Digital Ventures alongside Aspect Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Cathay Innovation, La Maison and Salesforce Ventures.

Since its creation in 2013, FollowAnalytics has raised a total of US$27 million (€22.45 million). The company’s deep expertise in next-generation mobile marketing automation solutions offers its business customers’ marketing teams the means to significantly increase engagement and retention rates for their mobile apps.

Pierre Louette, deputy CEO of Orange and chairman of Orange Digital Ventures, says: “This funding operation reinforces one of our major investment themes: the development of services that support “companies’ digitalisation”.

The solutions offered by FollowAnalytics are suitable for all companies seeking to transform themselves by “intelligent digitisation” whatever their sector of activity. Beyond the development potential of FollowAnalytics, which will be reinforced by this financing round, Orange sees here the opportunity to continue to improve its customer relationship from mobile, the central proposal of the Essentiels2020 strategic plan.”

Yvan Delègue, Orange Applications programme director at the Technocentre, explains the choice of FollowAnalytics: “After assessing the best mobile analytics and mobile marketing solutions, we chose FollowAnalytics because its platform stands out from the competition with extremely relevant usage analysis and segmented push notification message features, in addition to meshing perfectly with our CRM tools. With this solution, we will be able to process the huge volumes of data produced by over 200 Orange applications, in full compliance with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulations.”

Samir Addamine, founder and chairman of FollowAnalytics, says: “This new round of financing will help us consolidate our position as the leader in the mobile marketing sector by adding a new dimension to our mobile platform. Companies now want to make strategic use of their mobile platforms to help them create closer connections with the customers and prospects. FollowAnalytics gives them a precise, qualitative way to co-ordinate and confirm engagement.”

This new financing round will enable FollowAnalytics to finance the launch of a new product, slated for end 2017, and increase its activity, with the creation of twenty new jobs as top priority. FollowAnalytics also plans to expand geographically to the east coast of the US and Europe (UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium) simultaneously.

