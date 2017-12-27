ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it has been selected by China Telecom in the provincial cloud resource pool pre-commercial trial Software Defined Network (SDN) project, with the ranking of No.1 in the centralised purchase.

The project covers seven provinces including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Sichuan, Hunan and Jiangxi in China. ZTE will provide full series of SDN solution, specifically, ZENIC vDC controller, Distributed Virtual Switch (DVS), V6000 vRouter, and virtual Firewall (vFW) for the project. The SDN controller, VxLAN gateway, virtual switch at Network Virtual Endpoint (NVE), and virtual Firewall will be deployed on the virtual machines (VM) as software, which will be the first application in SDN field in China.

The cloud resource pool deployed by China Telecom supports multiple service platforms and IT systems. With the service booming, the cloud resource pool is growing rapidly. That explains why China Telecom needs to support automatic resource pool deployment, multi-tenant service, resource pool interconnection while controlling the construction cost.

ZTE is to provide China Telecom with full series of SDN solution, which can well meet China Telecom’s demands, assisting it to implement enterprise transformation while bringing significant economic benefits.

China Telecom’s provincial cloud resource pre-commercial trial SDN project (Phase I) is the beginning of SDN introduction to the traditional resource pool. Meanwhile, it is the first commercial project that supports the CTNet2025 network transformation strategy published by China Telecom.

