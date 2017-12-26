Spirent Communications, the in mobility infrastructure testing, announced that China Mobile has selected Spirent’s Landslide test platform to accelerate validation of mobile core network functions. Landslide will execute key validation tests used by China Mobileto evaluate core network vendors and verify the performance of new core, IMS, and Diameter network functions before they go live. With support for the latest LTE, 5G and IoT standards, Landslide will enable China Mobile to launch new mobile core network functions and next generation services with unprecedented speed and quality.

The Landslide test platform accelerates validation testing by emulating an unmatched, comprehensive set of core network functions, base stations and mobile devices. The platform uses these emulated functions to evaluate the performance and functionality of new network functions in lab environments.

To accurately reflect real-world conditions, Landslide can emulate millions of mobile subscribers and tens of thousands of 2G, 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi base stations. The platform also emulates next generation services including eMTC (Enhanced Machine-Type Communication), cellular IoT and B-TrunC (Broadband Trunked Communication). Landslide supports emerging 4.5/5G network standards and offers both physical and virtual test platforms, ensuring a smooth path towards NFV (network function virtualisation) and 5G.

“Spirent Communications is working closely with operators and standards organisations in China to satisfy their specific testing needs,” said Yang Lei, East Asia Sales Development manager for the Lifecycle Service Assurance segment at Spirent Communications.

“This collaboration, combined with our support for the latest 5G and IoT standards, allows us to automate complex validation testing of next generation mobile core network functions. We’re pleased that China Mobile has selected Landslide and look forward to working together to accelerate the launch of high-quality network functions and cutting-edge services.”

Landslide is part of Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance suite for automating testing and assurance workflows across the service lifecycle, including network validation, service testing and operational assurance workflows.

