Manfred Lebherz of LS telcom

Digita, a provider of wireless and digital solutions, and LS telcom, a provider in spectrum management and radio network planning solutions, have agreed to expand their co-operation on network planning tools. Digita already employs LS telcom’s software planning tool suite CHIRplus for the planning of their radio and TV networks and microwave links, and the co-operation now expands to the planning of Internet of things (IoT) networks. Digita has adopted the CHIRplus_TC application, which provides full functionality and is optimised for the planning of LoRa networks and other narrow-band standards typically applied to the roll-out of IoT, smart cities and smart grid applications. LoRa™ is next-generation’s radio technology that has been especially designed to meet the needs of IoT.

“LS telcom is a strong software supplier with whom we have had long-standing and satisfying co-operation. It is excellent for us that their services have expanded to include the planning of IoT networks”, says Ari Kuukka, director of IoT Services at Digita.

“We have tested several IoT planning tools and chose to adopt the LoRa software supplied by LS telcom. We were also able to influence the development of the software’s features to cover our specific needs in the planning work”, says Mikko Meriläinen, network planner at Digita.

Manfred Lebherz, CEO and Member of the Board of LS telcom, commented, “We are very pleased that the Finnish company Digita, on the forefront of technologies and standards, has selected our LoRa planning software.

This proves that we are on the right track with our IoT planning functionality development programme, and we highly appreciate the close partnership with Digita, who provide valuable contributions to form our functional roadmap to fully match with our customers’ day-to-day needs.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus