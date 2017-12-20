Andrew McDonald, chief product officer at CENX

CENX, a global provider of next generation service assurance software, has signed TM Forum’s Open API Manifesto. The company will work with Telefonica, Vodafone, Ericsson and 24 other global service providers and technology ecosystem participants to develop industry standards for Open Application Programming Interface (API) integration.

The main goal of the project is to enable highly automated, zero-touch operations and management of complex services end-to-end across digital ecosystems, delivering higher quality services at lower costs. The initiative provides an avenue for companies with vested SDN and NFV interests to collaborate in simplifying the overhead associated with systems integration.

“CENX is proud to be participating in this enormously important project with some of the largest industry names worldwide,” said Andrew McDonald, chief product officer at CENX. “Right now, there is no set standard for APIs, which can be problematic when it comes to software integration. Industry standards for APIs would circumvent the pain points that can be associated with the integration of two or more systems.

As a simple example, monitoring software needs to seamlessly integrate with a newly turned up service immediately, so that the service can be effectively monitored the instant deployment is complete. Without industry standards in place, there can be a lot of up-front issue mitigation, prolonging the duration of a service launch and driving up deployment costs.”

CENX was awarded a TM Forum Frameworx™ Conformance Certification for its namesake product in April 2017. Its involvement in the Open API project underscores the company’s dedication to industry innovation. CENX aims to contribute to the development of systems that drive efficiencies and improve processes for the global telecom ecosystem.

“I think this type of work has the potential to make a significant industry impact at the global level,” said Anil Rao, Telecommunications industry analyst at Analysys Mason. “Service turn-up involves a series of activities involving service provisioning, activation, and service testing, and post-turn up operational monitoring, assurance and SLA management, and on-demand scaling, all of which may involve separate software systems.

If those software systems don’t integrate seamlessly, operators will fail to deliver the customer orders on promised time causing poor customer experience and inflated project costs. Having agreed upon global API standards for integrating the systems will increase automation of the processes associated with bringing a service to the customer on time and within budget, increase operational efficiencies across the board and deliver a superior customer experience.”

