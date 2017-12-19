Lionel Grosclaude of FIME

FIME continues its expansion with a new office and test laboratory in Shenzhen, China. To support the specific needs of local terminal vendors, system integrators, service providers and operators, FIME has also tailored its consulting, testing and certification offer.

Its experts are already working with customers on the development of advanced digital payments products and services, using emerging technologies including cloud-based solutions, eUICC, and M2M.

“FIME has been working with Chinese vendors for a number of years and, with the demand for our support growing rapidly, it is the right time to give customers even easier access to our international services,” comments Lionel Grosclaude, CEO at FIME. “Digital payment and secure identity technologies have developed significantly in China over the last ten years, and the market is set to grow and diversify.”

FIME has more than 20 years of experience in the payments ecosystem, supporting the development of products and services from the start of projects, right through to commercial launch. Its experts are now even more accessible to local vendors, offering on-the-ground support in local language.

“More and more of the world’s technological and business model innovations are happening here in China,” adds Leo Jiang, country manager for China at FIME. “We are now right where we need to be to help our customers and partners to improve and expand their own schemes, while aligning with international standards to increase their global presence. We look forward to helping drive the future of Chinese technical evolution across fintech, trusted connectivity, secure identity and beyond.”

