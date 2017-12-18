Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology reported that Horry Telephone Cooperative (HTC) will extend and upgrade its use of Netcracker’s OSS to the latest Netcracker 12 suite. Leveraging Netcracker 12 will, says the vendor, enable HTC to roll out digital services more quickly and utilise a future-proof platform to support long-term growth.

As a large-scale U.S.-based telecommunications cooperative, HTC delivers high-speed internet, digital cable, wireless, home security and other communications services to customers.

Netcracker 12’s OSS suite’s automation technologies will support HTC IT transformation program designed to improve efficiency and service delivery. The Netcracker 12 OSS at HTC comprises Resource Inventory, Service Inventory and Service Order Management components, which will help HTC deploy next-gen digital services faster. The solution’s inventory enhancements will also help HTC support high-speed devices and the services that customers expect to use on those platforms.

“Our continued focus on delivering digital services to customers led us to extend our relationship with Netcracker and use the latest version of its OSS platform,” said Ron Gore, executive director of Information Operations at HTC. “The Netcracker 12 suite will give us improved service management agility, which will help us provide a better experience to our increasingly digital customers.”

“HTC is at the forefront of creating and delivering digital offerings and as one of the most responsive and agile providers in the United States, they are at the forefront of leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies in order to deliver the best possible service to its customers,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. “We are excited that HTC will leverage our Netcracker 12 OSS, which is designed to drive digital transformation programs for service providers of all sizes.”

