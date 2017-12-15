Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast

Hazelcast, the open source in-memory data grid (IMDG) with tens of thousands of installed clusters and over 40 million server starts per month, announced that Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise is now available as a certified Enterprise Linux-based image for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform (formerly OpenShift Enterprise).

OpenShift customers now benefit from a drastically simplified deployment of Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise as a standalone infrastructure and can run the in-memory computing platform alongside deployment, scaling and management software, such as Kubernetes, to discover members. In addition, the Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise image enables developers to dynamically pass Hazelcast configurations in a JSON format while creating services.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-grade container-based application platform that enables developers to more quickly develop, host, and scale applications in a cloud environment. To encourage cloud deployments, Hazelcast has developed a Cloud Discovery Service Provider Interface (SPI) which enables cloud-based or on-premise nodes to auto-discover each other in the same cluster with minimum configuration and management set-up.

OpenShift customers can now easily drop Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise into their applications and achieve the same kind of high performance scalability and in-memory performance enjoyed by investment banks.

Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7, the certified Enterprise Linux-based image consists of:

Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise and related dependencies

RHEL 7.3

Java 8

Health and liveness scripts

Start and stop scripts



Hazelcast is also a member of Red Hat’s OpenShift Commons community. The community’s objective is to align industry collaboration with the evolving operational needs of large and emerging enterprises and boost cooperation across the entire OpenShift ecosystem.

As a member, Hazelcast contributes code to the OpenShift Commons community and collaborates with other members on use cases, best practices and the development of OpenShift and other OSS-related initiatives.

“Hazelcast plays an integral role in driving forward innovation for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform and many other cloud communities. We endeavour to ensure that our technology is easy to deploy and delivers a superior developer experience,” said Greg Luck, CEO of Hazelcast. “Community is our lifeblood, it focuses minds and drives enhancements to our enterprise offering.”

Hazelcast IMDG Enterprise is designed to run in any cloud with Cloud Discovery SPIs for AWS, Azure, Apache jclouds, Consul, etcd, Eureka, Heroku, and Zookeeper. It provides native integrations for IaaS environments AWS and Azure Marketplaces as well as PaaS environments such as the Pivotal Cloud Foundry. Hazelcast IMDG also includes deployment integrations for Docker, Hadoop, Yarn and Mesos.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus